British boxer Terri Harper believes her opponent Eva Wahlstrom will not be prepared for what she has to offer in their world title fight in Sheffield on Saturday.

The pair are squaring off at the Sheffield Arena in the main undercard fight of Kell Brook's homecoming show.

And Harper, who already has the IBO world title to her name, is overwhelmed by the support she has received ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

Speaking to the Doncaster Free Press she said: “It’s crazy - the attention that I’m getting is doubling or tripling every time. It’s the same with my ticket sales too. It’s all good and it’s nice to be part of it, flying the flag for women’s boxing.

“It’s only really just sinking in. Before, I’d have never thought I’d be in this position. I still find it surreal that I’m here. It’s going to be my tenth fight and I’ve got a contract that people only dream of.

“I’m at the stage where boxing is everything to me and everything else is secondary. Boxing is my main priority. I’ve got years in this sport, 100 per cent dedicated and sacrifices that I’m going to make. But if I work hard while I’m young, I can set myself up for a good life.”

Harper's profile has risen significantly since she linked up with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing last year.

And the Doncaster-born boxer believes she has also progressed considerably inside the ring, something she feels Wahlstrom will not see coming.

“I feel like I’ve developed as a boxer massively," she added. "If Eva has been watching my old videos, I’m completely different to what I was then.

“I expect a very exciting fight. I can’t even put it into words what it will be like to win. I lay in bed at night dreaming of it. Hearing ‘and the new…’.