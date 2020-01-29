British boxer Chantelle Cameron has been nominated for the World Boxing Council's 'Women's Revelation of the Year' award after a superb 12 months in the ring.

The 28 year-old won two separate final eliminators in 2019 at both lightweight and super lightweight to put herself in a prime position to fight for a world title.

After two lower profile wins at the beginning of the year, Cameron beat Anisha Basheel, who had won her previous eight fights by knockout, by unanimous decision to secure the mandatory spot for Katie Taylor's WBC World Lightweight Title.

And then in November the Northampton-born fighter overcame former world champion Anahi Ester Sanchez to put herself in line for a shot at Jessica MacCaskill's belt.

“I look back on 2019 and it was a really important year for me," said Cameron.

"There was a lot of pressure on me in those two WBC world title final eliminators in two different divisions, but I won both."

Cameron is excited for the year ahead both personally and for the big fights which could be made in women's boxing.

“Looking ahead to what’s in store for 2020, I believe both my career and women’s boxing will get even bigger and better. There are some huge mega-fights that can happen this year," she added.

“You’ve got myself against Katie, which has been talked about for a long time and then there’s other massive match-ups like Savannah Marshall challenging Claressa Shields which could happen."