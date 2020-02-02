Boxing star Claressa Shields has said she would fight Laila Ali and 'probably knock her out'.

This comes after the GWOAT hit back at Muhammad Ali's daughter last month following Ali's claim that she could beat Shields if the pair fought.

The trash talk between the two fighters has got many fans talking about a super fight between them.

Shields said: "Imma beat her up and probably knock her out. She’s 42 years-old. She said she can get back in shape and knock me out but I’m a way better boxer than her so it wouldn’t happen."

Shields also admitted that she used to text and call Ali a few years ago for advice.

“She said I used to text her and call her and I did. It’s true. Cause I wanted her to support me and help me in my career. And one day she went on a Breakfast Club and she just switched and she was just like talking trash.