Boxer Shannon Courtenay is adamant she will be a world champion one day, but knows she still has a great deal to learn before she can compete at that level.

The 26 year-old, who has won all five of her professional bouts since her debut in March 2019, did not have an extensive amateur career.

And as a result she does not believe it is helpful to compare herself to the likes of Katie Taylor, but is aware how much the Irish lightweight has changed the game.

Speaking to Sky Sports she said: "I don't compare or aim to be like anyone because I've got my own chapter and journey. But she is an inspiration. If it wasn't for Katie then I wouldn't be here because she has paved the way.

"Because of her, I'm on a massive platform because women's boxing is taken more seriously.

"But I'm on my own journey. She has an Olympic background, I don't have an Olympic background so I'm doing things the hard way."

Courtenay has a strong team around her with the backing of Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, Sky Sports and highly esteemed trainer Adam Booth.

Yet while major figures continue to jump on board to help the Watford-born fighter, she insists she is still learning how to deal with the new level of expectation.

"I didn't come to the table with a gold medal around my neck or with 100 amateur fights. I'm doing things my own way," she added.

"I'm learning to deal with the pressure moments now so that when I step up to fight for world titles I'll be used to that atmosphere.