Boxer Savannah Marshall says she'll fight Claressa Shields this year and the bout is the equivalent to a Joshua headliner
British boxer Savannah Marshall has said she will fight Claressa Shields this year.
Marshall is the only boxer to beat Shields, when they fought as amateurs in 2012.
"That fight was about seven years ago and I've changed a lot. If you would have asked me two years ago to drop my hands I would've said no, your typical international amateur boxer and I've changed a lot.
More from Boxing
- Claressa Shields makes boxing history after dominant victory over Ivana Habazin, putting her opponent on floor for first time
- Ivana Habazin brutally rips into 'disgraceful, disrespectful bully' Claressa Shields ahead of world title showdown
- Claressa Shields vs Ivana Habazin: What time is the fight on? What TV channel is the boxing on? Who is on the undercard? What next for the winner?
"I believe the style I've got now works well for me so I think the fight would be different, totally different.
"You have [Anthony] Joshua and his fights headline shows, whereas we're middleweights, that's the highest it goes for women so we are the equivalent."
Shields made history last night after becoming the fastest fighter in history to secure three world titles in different weights. Shields beat Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision.