Boxer Savannah Marshall says she'll fight Claressa Shields this year and the bout is the equivalent to a Joshua headliner

Marshall says she'll fight Shields this year (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
15:14pm, Sat 11 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British boxer Savannah Marshall has said she will fight Claressa Shields this year.

Marshall is the only boxer to beat Shields, when they fought as amateurs in 2012.

"That fight was about seven years ago and I've changed a lot. If you would have asked me two years ago to drop my hands I would've said no, your typical international amateur boxer and I've changed a lot. 

More from Boxing

"I believe the style I've got now works well for me so I think the fight would be different, totally different.

"You have [Anthony] Joshua and his fights headline shows, whereas we're middleweights, that's the highest it goes for women so we are the equivalent."

Shields made history last night after becoming the fastest fighter in history to secure three world titles in different weights. Shields beat Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision.