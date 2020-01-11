British boxer Savannah Marshall has said she will fight Claressa Shields this year.

Marshall is the only boxer to beat Shields, when they fought as amateurs in 2012.

"That fight was about seven years ago and I've changed a lot. If you would have asked me two years ago to drop my hands I would've said no, your typical international amateur boxer and I've changed a lot.

"I believe the style I've got now works well for me so I think the fight would be different, totally different.

"You have [Anthony] Joshua and his fights headline shows, whereas we're middleweights, that's the highest it goes for women so we are the equivalent."