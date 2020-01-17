Boxer Carlette Ewell launches attack on former opponent Alejandra Jimenez accusing her of having had a sex change
Multiple-time world boxing champion Carlette Ewell has shocked boxing fans with the suggestion her former opponent Alejandro Jimenez 'could have had a sex change'.
Ewell was knocked out by Jimenez in just 57 seconds back in April 2017 when the two clashed for the WBC World Heavyweight title.
A full 60 pounds lighter, Mexican fighter Jimenez, who now holds a professional record of 13 wins, one draw and no defeats, won two versions of the super middleweight world title last weekend.
But Ewell criticised the 32-year-old who she has shared the ring with, controversially suggesting she may have transitioned from being a man.
As reported by World Boxing News, Ewell said: “I’ve been in Alejandra’s presence and fought her. She sounds like a MAN. She has features of a MAN,”
“She could have had a sex change to a woman. If she did, it doesn’t appear that nothing can be done about her competing as a woman.”
After her initial statement, Ewell then went on to post a Wikipedia entry which showed a page that included unproven statements about Jimenez's transition.
She then added: “Found what I was looking for. Yes, Alejandra was BORN a MAN and transitioned to a WOMAN. We were absolutely correct. You would know because you are ALL MAN.
“Her hormones and body mass had to be calculated on how much to lose weight within a specified time within a year or longer to prevent health issues.
“Better know her team knows this. So does the WBC. Everyone is keeping hush-hush because it’s about the dollars and having Alejandra to fight Claressa (Shields)."