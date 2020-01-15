Record-breaking American boxer Claressa Shields' historic win over Ivana Habazin drew less viewing figures on Showtime than her previous fight.

The 24-year-old beat her Croatian opponent by unanimous decision to become a three-weight world champion in just ten professional fights, something no male or female boxer had ever previously accomplished.

However, the ratings on Showtime for their Friday fight night action failed to peak at more than 300,000, topping out at 288,000.

The average audience of the bout was 255,000 compared with the 339,000 that Shields drew in her undisputed middleweight bout against Christina Hammer last April.

However, despite her viewing figures failing to rise, the two-time Olympic gold medallist's dominance in women's boxing continues to grow as she has now won two or more belts at super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight.

Due to her supreme dominance within her own sport, Shields has been linked with a clash against UFC star Amanda Nunes in a crossover super fight.