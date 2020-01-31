Nine-time world champion Amanda Serrano said she was ready for the Katie Taylor fight after stopping Simone Aparecida Da Silva in the third round in Miami.

The seven-weight world title winner's class showed right from the opening bell as she picked her spots impressively despite Da Silva often leading with her head.

And Serrano put her opponent down in the final seconds of the second round as a barrage of relentless punches sent the 36-year-old Brazilian to the canvas.

She heard the bell for the end of the round but it was all over in the third as vicious body shots followed up by heavy right and left hooks to the head from Serrano led to the referee stopping the bout.

Promoter Eddie Hearn revealed prior to Serrano's fight that her next bout would be against Taylor in April in the US.

However, in her post-fight interview Serrano said she was also happy to travel to the UK to take on the undisputed lightweight champion.

She said: "Of course, we have the Katie Taylor fight coming up. Right now it's pretty much a finalised deal, we just got to find out the location and then we're going in there and fighting each other.