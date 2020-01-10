Beau Greaves has celebrated her 16th birthday in style after reaching the semi-finals of the BDO World Darts Championships in London.

She is the youngest player to ever compete in the event and went into the tournament as sixth seed. She defeated third seed Aileen De Graaf 2-1 to reach the last four of the tournament.

Greaves, on her debut, averaged 86.11 and hit three maximum 180s. She will face reigning world champion Mikuru Suzuki in the semi-finals.

After her win, she said: “It’s amazing, I’m just so happy to get through, it was such a hard game and luckily I came out on top.

“I knew Aileen is obviously an amazing player, she’s so fast, and once she gets them in then from there it’s alright for her.”

Elsewhere in the tournament, four-time world champion and World No 1 Lisa Ashton came out on top against Lorraine Winstanley in a 2-0 win to reach the other semi-final.

Winstanley started poorly after she missed seven darts at double for the set. Ashton took the opportunity to bounce back after she scored a double ten to snatch the opening set.

As the match went on, Winstanley found her aim and went 2-1 up in the second set but Ashton set up a decider and secured the tie to reach the last four.

Facing Ashton in the semis is Corrine Hammond after she beat Laura Turner 2-0 in her quarter-final despite a tricky first leg of the second set. She averaged 67.75 with Turner close behind at 61.82.

World No 3 and Japanese ace Mikuru Suzuki will continue her bid for the title after she secured her place in the semis. She beat Anastasia Dobromyslova 2-0 and ended the game averaging 77.56.