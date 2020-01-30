Great Britain have welcomed Women's National Basketball Association star Kristine Anigwe to their squad ahead of their Tokyo Olympic qualifier in Serbia next month.

The 22-year-old was a first-round draft pick for the Connecticut Sun, before moving to Dallas Wings last year.

She will be playing alongside WNBA players Karlie Samuelson and Temi Fagbenle.

Great Britain will take on China, Korea and Spain in the qualifiers.

Anigwe said: "I’m really excited to join my new team-mates and join a whole new family.

"It’s a blessing. I’m expecting a lot of fun and a lot of competition. I know it’s a really tough bracket but I really believe in this team and believe we can shock a lot of people and make history.

"I’ve been talking with the coach for a while now and everything has been coming together for me to be on the team.

"It’s really quite exciting because I had never dreamed of playing in the Olympics, at least at my age, so having that chance to play with really good players on a really good team is a dream come true."