US Soccer star Carli Lloyd swaps goals for baskets as she takes on Houston Rockets stars Russell Westbrook and Austin Rivers in shooting contest

Russell Westbrook tries to impart some wisdom but Carli Lloyd is having none of it (Twitter: @USWNT)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
15:56pm, Tue 04 Feb 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Two-time FIFA women's player of the year Carli Lloyd showed she's not just a one sport women as she took on stars of the Houston Rockets basketball team in a shooting contest.

The USNWT and Houston Rockets exchanged shirts following the session (Twitter: @USNWT)

Lloyd, along with other members of the US National Soccer Team, was enjoing some down time between Olympic qualifying matches.

Following their 8-0 win over Panama, they attended a session with the Rockets at the Toyota Centre practice court.

Rockets' shooting guard James Harden raissed the stakes by betting that Lloyd could beat Russell Westbrook and Austin Rivers in a 3-point shooting contest.

Despite her obvious height disadvantage (Westbrook stands at 1.91m and Rivers a staggering 1.93m compared to Lloyd's mere 1.70m) the soccer star put up a fight but the NBA stars showed no signs of going easy on her and claimed victory in two tight battles with Rivers winning 5-4 and Westbrook 5-3.

No news yet as to the rematch but rumour has it Westbrook is eyeing up the FIFA Women's World Cup 2039 for his daughters.