Two-time FIFA women's player of the year Carli Lloyd showed she's not just a one sport women as she took on stars of the Houston Rockets basketball team in a shooting contest.

The USNWT and Houston Rockets exchanged shirts following the session (Twitter: @USNWT)

Lloyd, along with other members of the US National Soccer Team, was enjoing some down time between Olympic qualifying matches.

Following their 8-0 win over Panama, they attended a session with the Rockets at the Toyota Centre practice court.

Rockets' shooting guard James Harden raissed the stakes by betting that Lloyd could beat Russell Westbrook and Austin Rivers in a 3-point shooting contest.

Despite her obvious height disadvantage (Westbrook stands at 1.91m and Rivers a staggering 1.93m compared to Lloyd's mere 1.70m) the soccer star put up a fight but the NBA stars showed no signs of going easy on her and claimed victory in two tight battles with Rivers winning 5-4 and Westbrook 5-3.