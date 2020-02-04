US Soccer star Carli Lloyd swaps goals for baskets as she takes on Houston Rockets stars Russell Westbrook and Austin Rivers in shooting contest
Two-time FIFA women's player of the year Carli Lloyd showed she's not just a one sport women as she took on stars of the Houston Rockets basketball team in a shooting contest.
Lloyd, along with other members of the US National Soccer Team, was enjoing some down time between Olympic qualifying matches.
Following their 8-0 win over Panama, they attended a session with the Rockets at the Toyota Centre practice court.
Rockets' shooting guard James Harden raissed the stakes by betting that Lloyd could beat Russell Westbrook and Austin Rivers in a 3-point shooting contest.
Despite her obvious height disadvantage (Westbrook stands at 1.91m and Rivers a staggering 1.93m compared to Lloyd's mere 1.70m) the soccer star put up a fight but the NBA stars showed no signs of going easy on her and claimed victory in two tight battles with Rivers winning 5-4 and Westbrook 5-3.
No news yet as to the rematch but rumour has it Westbrook is eyeing up the FIFA Women's World Cup 2039 for his daughters.