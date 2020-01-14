The Women's National Basketball League has reached an 'historic deal' that will see players paid six figures with family benefits.

The deal begins at the start of the next season and runs until 2027. The players will be paid an average $130,000 and guaranteed full salary while they are on maternity leave.

In addition, travel standards, family benefits and health and wellness have all been improved.

More from Basketball Eilidh Simpson shines as Team GB beat Poland in EuroBasket qualifier

Cathy Engelbert, the WNBA commissioner, said: "I call it historic. The CBA guarantees substantial (financial) increases. The way we are paying these players is different than the past. The top couple players are tripling (in pay) where they were. Other players are making $200,000-300,000. The average will be over $130,000. Everyone gets an increase here."

The salary cap will increase 31 per cent to $1.3 million in the first year and $750,000 prize money will be up for grabs.