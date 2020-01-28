Aspiring basketball player Gianna Bryant has been honoured by the college team she wanted to play for after she and her basketball legend father Kobe were killed in a helicopter crash.

The University of Connecticut Huskies laid flowers and a jersey on an empty seat at a match yesterday.

The jersey had the number two on it which paid homage to 13-year-old Gianna as she wore the number for the Mamba Academy.

Before the game the university held a 24-second silence to honour and remember Bryant and Kobe as that was the number he wore throughout his career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The college tweeted: "Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family.

"Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed."

Many tributes have been paid by sportsmen and women as well as celebrities and politicians.

Kobe's close friend, basketball star Lebron James, released his first public statement on Instagram yesterday, saying: "Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!

"I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother."