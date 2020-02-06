Gianna Bryant's school has held an emotional ceremony to retire her number two basketball jersey after she was killed in helicopter crash alongside her father Kobe Bryant and seven others.

During the ceremony, the 13-year-old was described as the "heart and soul" of the basketball team at Harbor Day School in California and it was announced that her framed jersey would be hung on the wall in the school gym to 'inspire' others.

"She will be the last person to wear the number two for a Seahawks basketball team," a member of staff said during the ceremony.

"We hope when you look at her jersey hanging in our gym, you will remember Gianna and be inspired to work hard and be passionate about whatever your interest is.

"I hope that seeing Gianna's jersey will inspire you to keep alive Gianna's unique ability to recognise when a friend is having a difficult day, and share a kind word with them, giving them a hug or a smile, and let them know that you care, just like Gianna would.

"We love you, Gianna, and you will always be in our hearts."

An emotional ceremony was held at Harbor Day School (Instagram: @vanessabryant)

Other staff and students also took to the podium to share memories of Gianna and her mother Vanessa shared Instagram posts of the ceremony.

In one she wrote "My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You’ve taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small.”

Joshua Parks, one of her basketball coaches, described Gianna as one of the firecest competitors he had ever seen and gave her the highest compliment in saying "she definitely represented the 'Mamba Mentality' every time she stepped on the floor."

Her former music teacher and advisor, Yunga Webb said Gianna was 'one of the most humble people I've ever known'.

"She didn’t need to brag," she said, "just needed to be a light wherever she stood.

"She elevated the eighth-grade class. She makes us better — she made us better and she makes us better.”

Webb explained how Gianna's class-mates are coping with the loss in a poignant story.

"We still call her name [during roll call]. And when we call her name, I hear 40-plus kids say 'here,' in honour of her. Because she's always with us."