Badminton mixed doubles pair Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis claim title at Thailand Masters to become the first English pair to win the trophy

Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis become the first Brits to win the title (Twitter: @BadmintonEngland))
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
13:52pm, Sun 26 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis have made history as the first British mixed doubles pair to win the Thailand Badminton Masters tournament in Bankok.

Smith and Ellis, who are ranked 13th in the world, beat Indonesia's Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Hafiz Faizal 21-16 13-21 21-16 in one hour and four minutes.

This is the pair's first Super 300 level title and also their first BWF Tour win since claiming the Scottish Open title in 2018.