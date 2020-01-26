Badminton mixed doubles pair Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis claim title at Thailand Masters to become the first English pair to win the trophy
13:52pm, Sun 26 Jan 2020
Lauren Smith and Marcus Ellis have made history as the first British mixed doubles pair to win the Thailand Badminton Masters tournament in Bankok.
Smith and Ellis, who are ranked 13th in the world, beat Indonesia's Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja and Hafiz Faizal 21-16 13-21 21-16 in one hour and four minutes.
This is the pair's first Super 300 level title and also their first BWF Tour win since claiming the Scottish Open title in 2018.