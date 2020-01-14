Women's marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei has confirmed she is 'looking forward' to defending her title at the London 2020 Marathon.

The organisers have officially announced that the 25 year-old will be competing.

The Kenyan runner broke Paula Radcliffe's 16 year-old record at the Chicago Marathon in October last year.

She said: "I am very much looking forward to returning to the Virgin Money London Marathon. Last year was an incredible year for me and it started by winning in London. Coming back will be very special."

In Chicago she broke the record in a time of two hours 14 minutes 04 seconds, just a minute under Radcliffe's 2:15:25 set in 2003.

She will be joined by several elite runners including 2018 London Marathon runner Vivian Cheruiyot and three-time Berlin Marathon champion Gladys Cherono.

Other runners include current world champion Ruth Chepngetich and last year's New York City Marathon champion Joyciline Jepkosgei.