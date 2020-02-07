US sprinting legend Allyson Felix has said she is aiming to win gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, less than two years after giving birth.

Felix, who is currently competing at the Mellrose Games, has won six Olympic gold medals and has said she is gunning for more to show her daughter what she can do.

Speaking to Reuters, she said: "I feel a greater sense of responsibility now. Of course, qualifying and going after gold medals is still on the top of my list but I also feel this opportunity to show my daughter so many things, show other girls a lot and to really just stand by a lot of my values."

Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn in November 2018 and has said that her preparation for Tokyo has changed as a result.

"With last year being a year coming back from pregnancy and all of that, it's not my usual buildup," she added.

"(I'm) just trying to be really smart about everything and being patient and sticking to the plan – as an athlete that's always difficult."