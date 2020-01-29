Two-time world paratriathlon champion Hannah Moore has broken her silence following a break from social media to 'focus on herself'.

The Briton has spent time revising for her university exams and also fell and injured her ankle while taking a break from training.

On Twitter she wrote: "Everyone has good days and bad days but most of the time people will only post the good days.

"Although it's not the way I hoped to start 2020, this definitely will not define my year.