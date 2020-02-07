Great Britain's Sophie McKinna has turned down British Athletics' funding offer as she doesn't want to become a full-time athlete.

McKinna became the first British woman in 36 years to reach a world championships shot put final in Doha last year and caught the eye of the governing body.

They offered the 25-year-old, who works as a prison guard outside of athletics, £15,000 and full medical and training support, but she turned them down.

Speaking to BBC Sport, she said: "I rang up, said I wanted to thank them for the offer and, given the opportunity, it would be thought about again.

"This is not me saying I don't want to work with British Athletics but at this time it is not right for me and my career.

"I can go into work, become the work side of my life and not worry about athletics. That personally is very important.

"I don't think I could be a full-time athlete, it would drive me insane to be worrying about it all the time."