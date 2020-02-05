Two-time Olympic gold medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is hoping to do the 100m and 200m double at the Tokyo Games later this year.

The Jamaican became the oldest athlete to win a world title in the 100m when she took victory in Doha last year aged 32.

And now, as she continues to step up her training from when she gave birth to her first child, Zyon, in 2017, Fraser-Pryce believes a third gold medal is well within reach.

She said: "I definitely believe it's possible, considering the year I had and the room to improve.

"There are things that I do personally that I missed out on and have gone light on.

"That time out actually gave me the time to just mentally refocus on the goals that I want to achieve and I'm going to soldier on and I'm definitely looking forward to making it to my fourth Olympic Games."

Fraser-Pryce won 100m gold at both the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London, but finished third at Rio 2016.

However, her dominant world title victory in Doha in September showed everyone she remains the woman to beat.

And although she did not contest the 200m at the World Athletics Championships, the legendary sprinter is in no doubt about trying to win both distances in Japan.

"The plan last year was to do the double, and my coach decided he didn't want me doing the double, considering I just came back off a break," she added.