Ten-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will go head-to-head with Murielle Ahoure in the 60m at the Indoor Athletics Grand Prix in Glasgow.

Fraser-Pryce from Jamaica has the joint fifth-quickest 60m time in history with 6.98 seconds. And Ahoure from the Ivory Coast produced a personal best in 2018 with a time of 6.97 seconds. Both will be battling it out for the top spot in less than a month.

The double Olympic champion, Fraser-Pryce, will be entering the competition off the back of a double world gold medal in the 100m and the 4x100m in Doha last year.

However, Ahoure, the five-time global sprint medallist could be a threat to Fraser-Pryce, with a slight advantage from two years ago when she became the fourth-quickest 60m female.