Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes speaks out about mental health struggles - and how to cope

Dame Kelly Holmes spoke about her own mental health issues at a summit in Dublin (Twitter: Pendulum Summit)
By Sarah Rendell
13:42pm, Fri 10 Jan 2020
Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes has spoken about coping with mental health struggles.

Holmes was speaking at the Pendulum Summit, the world's leading business and self-empowerment forum, which was held in Dublin.

The former athlete has suffered with depression throughout her life and said she made a vow with herself not to suffer alone again.

"I made a vow that I would never suffer alone again...I talk to my friends, I call people and say I just need to talk. Sometimes we think when we're up at the top of the ladder that we can't show any other weakness - of course we can."

Holmes won two gold medals at the Athens Olympics in the 800m and 1500m and she has since revealed that she self-harmed at the height of her athletics career. She is now an advocate for mental health.

During her presentation to the 4,000 strong audience, Holmes said: "I want to normalise the conversation around mental health.

"I want you for today, to try and remain in the present. I want you to flip your hat off from the role you play in work, and I want you to be YOU." 

 "Be strong enough to stand alone, smart enough to know when you need help, and brave enough to ask for it." 