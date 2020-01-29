Olympic bronze-medalist runner Eilidh Doyle gives birth to baby boy
Olympic bronze-medalist runner Eilidh Doyle has announced the birth of her baby boy.
The 32 year-old Scottish runner, who won her Olympic medal in the 4x400m relay, told her fans on social media.
The three-time Commonwealth Games silver medalist is also the Scottish record holder in the 400m hurdles.
In August last year, when she told the world she was pregnant, she said: "I'm not retiring yet, I'm planning to get back."