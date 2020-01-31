Marathon world record holder Brigid Kosgei will lead Kenya's marathon team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, alongside Eliud Kipchoge.

Kosgei, 25, won the Chicago marathon last year in a record time of 2:14:04 beating Paula Radcliffe's long-standing record. She also won the London Marathon last year.

Also competing in Kenya's Tokyo Olympic team is multiple world and Olympic champion Vivian Cheruiyot and world champion Ruth Chepngetich.

And Olympic champion Kipchoge who currently holds the world marathon record of 2:01:39 which he set in Berlin in 2018 will feature in the team. He also became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in an unofficial race last year.