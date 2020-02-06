Katarina Johnson-Thompson has said Nafi Thiam will be a 'major competition' at the Tokyo Olympics but she isn't 'unbeatabl'.

Thiam won gold at the Rio 2016 Games after going unbeaten for three years but has taken some time away from the sport recently due to an ongoing elbow injury.

KJT has impressed in that time, beating the British record for the most amount of points accumulated in the heptathlon at the Doha World Championships in October. She collected 6,981 - a score that Thiam has only bettered once in her career.

KJT said: "Whenever I get asked about going against Thiam, I say the same - she is going to be a major competitor. She is incredible, she has gone past 7,000 points.

"But I never feared her. I have massive respect for her but I never made the mistake of thinking like others about her (being unbeatable). I've got to approach Tokyo thinking only about me and what I can control.

"I don't take anything for granted, especially considering the experiences I've had in my event. I know now, after Doha and pulling it all together, that things can go right, but I also know that anything can go wrong," she told the Daily Mail.

Although Doha has given KJT a renewed confidence, she says she still has 'silly anxieties' about competing.