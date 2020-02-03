Scottish athlete Jemma Reekie's coach Andy Young has confirmed that her spikes will meet the new shoe regulations after she smashed the British indoor 800m record by half a second in an invitational race in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 21 year-old beat Jenny Meadows' record set in 2010 with a 1:57:91 finish after she outran her training partner Laura Muir on the final lap.

The two-time European U23 champion wrote on social media afterwards: "I don't even know what happened. Thank you for all the lovely messages. I need to process this."

The time she set would have won the 800m gold at the World Championships in Doha last year.

But her win sparked debate over the prototype Nike spikes worn by both Reekie and Muir.

World Athletics' new shoe regulations were announced last week and the controversial Nike Vaporfly's were approved. The new rules will limit the number of plates and the amount of foam that can be used in the shoe.

The spikes Reekie and Muir wore could potentially be banned if the shoes don't make the shops by the end of April.

But Reekie's coach Young has confirmed that her spikes will meet the new regulations.

"There is no carbon plate in Laura or Jemma's spikes. It's just a plastic plate.

"It has some of the foam that's in some of the new shoes. But it's a normal looking spike and it is due to market.

"So Laura and Jemma's spike will meet the new regulations. These spikes are not the carbon plated spikes referenced online in pictures of (Nike) patents," he said.