Great Britain's pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw maintains consistent form in Rouen ahead of Tokyo 2020
15:18pm, Mon 10 Feb 2020
British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw continued to build towards the Olympics with victory in France at the Perche Elite Tour.
The 2013 European Indoor champion secured a season's best 4.63m in Rouen, six days after she jumped 4.61m in Paris.
In second was Venezuela's Robeilys Peinado and propping up the podium was France’s Ninon Guillon-Romarin in third.
At the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year, Bradshaw narrowly missed out on a bronze medal with a fourth place finish.
But the British record holder will be heading to her third successive Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo looking to avenge that result as she goes in search of a medal.