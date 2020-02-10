British pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw continued to build towards the Olympics with victory in France at the Perche Elite Tour.

The 2013 European Indoor champion secured a season's best 4.63m in Rouen, six days after she jumped 4.61m in Paris.

In second was Venezuela's Robeilys Peinado and propping up the podium was France’s Ninon Guillon-Romarin in third.

At the World Athletics Championships in Doha last year, Bradshaw narrowly missed out on a bronze medal with a fourth place finish.