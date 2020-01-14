Former Olympic and two-time world hurdle champion Sally Pearson has announced she is pregnant with her first child.

Pearson, 33, hinted last month that a comeback for the Tokyo Olympics in the summer was potentially on the cards, following her retirement in August last year. But she has confirmed that the baby is due just before the Games begin in July.

Posting on social media she wrote: "My husband Kieran and I are pleased to announce that we are expecting our first child.

"To start the next chapter of our lives with such joy and love is more than we could’ve ever hoped for.

"We are looking forward to meeting our little one in July this year, just before the Tokyo Olympics start!! Gotta start them young."