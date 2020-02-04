Double Paralympic and four-time world champion Georgie Hermitage has announced she is calling time on her glittering career on the track due to multiple recurring injuries.

The 30-year-old, who claimed two golds and a silver in Rio, said the decision was also fuelled by the desire not to miss out on spending time with her daughter, Tilly, who was born in 2012.

“It is a heart-breaking decision to retire but despite our best efforts, my body isn’t recovering from injuries which means I’m not able to train or compete to the level that’s required,” said an emotional Hermitage.

“We have thrown the kitchen sink at trying to deal with the injuries, but they keep recurring.

“Sport is a lovely thing, but it is not everything. I want to be able to go out for a jog with Tilly. I don’t want to miss those lovely moments with her.”

Hermitage is also the world record holder in the T47 400m, which she set in London at the 2017 world championships.

But now she feels it is the best time to call it a day as she looks towards being there for her daughter.

“I’m at a point in my life when that is the most important thing. Tilly is so excited to get her mum back," she added.

“I would have loved to have gone to Tokyo, but I would have been half the athlete I know I can be. The pain and stress it was causing me meant I wasn’t enjoying it as much.”

Paula Dunn, Head Coach of Para Athletics said: “It is never easy to retire but I understand she is at a point in life where this is the best decision for Georgie and her family, and that is what is most important.

“She retires with several Paralympic, world and European titles to her name, all of which she worked incredibly hard for so she should be very proud of her achievements.