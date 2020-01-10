British Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Dame Sarah Storey among 23-strong GB Para-cycling Track World Championship team
Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Dame Sarah Storey have been announced in Great Britain's 23-strong team for the Para-cycling Track World Championships.
Seven women made the cut to take the track including Crystal Lane Wright and Sophie Thornhill.
Among the 16 male para-athletes is Jody Cundy, a Paralympian who has six gold Paralympic medals across cycling and swimming.
The 41-year-old has said that the World Championships is the ideal way to kick off a Paralympics year. He said: "Even for those of us who have experienced previous Paralympic Games, this part of the cycle is hugely exciting.
"These world championships represent the last real opportunity to test yourself in a competitive environment before the Games, so it's a crucial milestone."
The event is taking place in Canada and begins on January 30.
Full GB squad: Kadeena Cox (WC4), Dame Sarah Storey (WC5), Crystal Lane-Wright (WC5), Sophie Thornhill and Helen Scott (WB), Lora Fachie and Corrine Hall (WB), Sam Ruddock (MC1), Louis Rolfe (MC2), Matthew Robertson (MC2), Jaco van Gass (MC3), Fin Graham (MC3), Jody Cundy (MC4), Jon-Allan Butterworth (MC5), Will Bjergfelt (MC5), Jon Gildea (MC5), Blaine Hunt (MC5), Neil Fachie and Matt Rotherham (MB), James Ball and Lewis Stewart (MB), Steve Bate and Adam Duggleby (MB).