Paralympians Kadeena Cox and Dame Sarah Storey have been announced in Great Britain's 23-strong team for the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Seven women made the cut to take the track including Crystal Lane Wright and Sophie Thornhill.

Among the 16 male para-athletes is Jody Cundy, a Paralympian who has six gold Paralympic medals across cycling and swimming.

The 41-year-old has said that the World Championships is the ideal way to kick off a Paralympics year. He said: "Even for those of us who have experienced previous Paralympic Games, this part of the cycle is hugely exciting.

"These world championships represent the last real opportunity to test yourself in a competitive environment before the Games, so it's a crucial milestone."

The event is taking place in Canada and begins on January 30.