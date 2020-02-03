Double Paralympic champion Libby Clegg has retained her top tier level of world class programme funding ahead of the Tokyo 2020 games, despite taking time out as a contender on ITV's 'Dancing On Ice'.

Clegg, who is registered blind, won gold in the T11 100m and 200m at the 2016 Rio Games and is currently partnering Mark Hanretty in the reality series.

Chris Clarke, who guided the 29-year-old in Rio, has also been recognised.

The Paralympic World Class Programme is divided into two levels of membership - 'Podium' and 'Podium Potential' - and is judged on the potential of winning a medal at the Paralympics.

An additional section is also included for 'guide runners'.

As well as Clegg, wheelchair racer and five-time Paralympic champion Hannah Cockroft is also on the funding programme, along with Sophie Hahn, who triumphed in the T38 100m in Rio aged just 19.

Following a successful campaign at the 2019 world championships, five athletes have also been promoted to the podium level, while their places are taken by newcomers.

Head coach Paula Dunn said: "As we are well into Paralympic year, it is great to announce the 2020 World Class Programme cohort following the late world championships last year.

"Several athletes stepped up last season and have moved up to podium level, which has been thoroughly deserved, while I'm delighted to welcome five athletes to the WCP at podium potential level."

See below for the full list:

Paralympic podium (28):

Kare Adenegan, Hollie Arnold, Olivia Breen, Jonathan Broom-Edwards, Jo Butterfield, Richard Chissaro, Libby Clegg, Hannah Cockroft, Kadeena Cox, Aled Davies, David Devine, Kyron Duke, Sabrina Fortune, Dan Greaves, Sophie Hahn, Harri Jenkins, Sophie Kamlish, Sammi Kinghorn, Maria Lyle, Stephen Miller, Jonnie Peacock, Gemma Prescott, Derek Rae, Stef Reid, Andrew Small, Vanessa Wallace, Richard Whitehead, Thomas Young.

Paralympic Podium Potential (16):

Ola Abidogun, Martina Barber, Lydia Church, Dillon Labrooy, Nathan Maguire, Polly Maton, Owen Miller, Anna Nicholson, Zac Shaw, Luke Sinnott, Zak Skinner, Ali Smith, JohnBoy Smith, Hannah Taunton, Isaac Towers, David Weir.

Guide runners (2):