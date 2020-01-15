British 1500m athlete Hannah England announces retirement aged 32

England won a silver medal at the World Championships in 2011 (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @rendellx
16:23pm, Wed 15 Jan 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

British athlete Hannah England has announced her retirement from the sport aged 32.

England won a silver medal in 1500m at the Daegu World Championships in 2011. She also represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, two World Championships, two Commonwealth Games and two European Championships.

England announced the news on Instagram: "See ya later.... The 2019 track season was my last as a competitive athlete, I am so proud of my achievements on the track and even prouder that they were done with integrity and joy.

More from Athletics

"It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many talented and wonderfully supportive training partners, coaches and practitioners who bought the best out of me as an athlete and a person. 

"There’s no way I can possibly convey the happiness running has given me and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who shared this wonderful journey with me, you are all total rock stars."