British athlete Hannah England has announced her retirement from the sport aged 32.

England won a silver medal in 1500m at the Daegu World Championships in 2011. She also represented Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics, two World Championships, two Commonwealth Games and two European Championships.

England announced the news on Instagram: "See ya later.... The 2019 track season was my last as a competitive athlete, I am so proud of my achievements on the track and even prouder that they were done with integrity and joy.

"It was a privilege to be surrounded by so many talented and wonderfully supportive training partners, coaches and practitioners who bought the best out of me as an athlete and a person.