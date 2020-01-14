Skateboarder Sky Brown is hoping to prove success in sport isn't about 'size or age'.

The 11-year-old is bidding to become the youngest British Olympian ever this summer at the Tokyo Olympics as skateboarding will feature at the Games for the first time.

Brown says she isn't nervous about the prospect of making history. “I don’t feel any nerves. It will be really cool to be the youngest Olympian. People might think you’re too young or that you can’t do it, but I want to show that it’s not about your size or age.

"I want to be in the Olympics to inspire other girls, to show them you can do anything. I’m excited for Tokyo. I love Simone Biles’ attitude. She just goes for it.”

Brown is currently at the Lausanne Winter Youth Olympics to get a feel for the Olympics prior to Tokyo.

She said: “I wanted to come to Lausanne to get a bit of a feeling for the Olympics. I wanted to see the Opening Ceremony and what that’s like and to meet some Youth Olympic stars. Switzerland is cold, but it’s super pretty.

“My favourite winter sport is probably snowboarding, but I also like figure skating. I was on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors and I loved that. This is similar but it’s on ice, so it’s much harder.”