WWE star Becky Lynch has relinquished her Raw Women's Championship belt after announcing she is expecting her first child with fiancé, fellow pro-wrestler Seth Rollins

The 33 year-old appeared on Monday night's WWE Raw to make the announcement and present the title to Japan's Asuka.

In a tearful revelation, the Irish wrestler, also known as ‘The Man’ passed the belt to the 38-year-old Japanese wrestler saying: “You go and be a warrior, 'cause I'm gonna go be a mother.”

Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, started her shock announcement by walking up the entrance ramp and staring down the camera lens into which she said: “I'm gonna miss you guys.”

She continued: "Tonight is no ordinary night for me. I'm torn between joy and sadness, 'cause I'm at a place in my life where things are about to change and I needed to do something about it.

"I have to go away for a while," she added with tears in her eyes.

Asuka had emerged victorious from the Money In The Bank event on Sunday night, winning the coveted briefcase that allows her a title shot whenever she desires.

She made her way into the ring to join Lynch who then opened the briefcase revealing, not the money, but the title belt, saying: “The match last night was actually for the Raw Women's Championship.”

Lynch and Asuka embrace following the big reveal (WWE)

The pair then shared an emotional embrace and Asuka held the belt up in celebration.