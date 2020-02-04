The 19-time world gymnastics champion Simone Biles has sent fans into meltdown after she posted a new vault move on social media.

Biles, 22, performed a Yurchenko double pike, which is a move typically done by men as she prepares for a significant year with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in her sights.

The stunt is also more difficult than the vault move she performed at the 2018 World Championships in Doha which was named after her.

The move was assigned a difficulty value of 6.4 and she remains the only woman who has performed the Biles vault.

At the Rio Olympics four years ago she dominated the competition after she took home four gold medals and one bronze medal. Biles will have all eyes on her and could be on the verge of creating more history in Tokyo.

One fan said: "You’re too incredible Simone, our poor gym fan hearts can’t take it.

Another added: "Look Simone don't tease us if you don't plan on competing it okay I'm making strategies."