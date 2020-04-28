Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour has dared President Trump to drink disinfectant after he suggested in a press conference that injecting cleaning fluids could help cure coronavirus.

Writing an opinion piece for Vogue's website, the 70-year-old criticised the American President and encouraged voters to ‘choose new leadership’ in voting for Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

“I, like you, I’m sure, dream of re-emergence,” she wrote, "but what will that re-emergence look like?

“I think we’ve all gotten past the idea that life will simply snap back to normal. (Except our president, who thinks we should try drinking disinfectant mixed with sunshine. To which I say, you first.)”

She continued: "We must change as we re-emerge. We must adapt. We have to.”

Wintour slammed President Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

“I believe — I profoundly hope — that our politics are changing," she said.

"The nightmarish briefings from the White House are making this period we’re living through so much worse. It’s a daily reminder, as if we needed one, that the coming election is the most important of our lifetimes.

Related videos

“We must choose new leadership, because we will only re-emerge if we have a president who we can trust, who can be honest, who has the capacity for empathy, and who actually listens to science," she added.

“Join me in supporting Joe Biden, whose experience and decency, I believe, will make him that kind of president, and who I believe will put our country on a path to recovery.”

She concluded: “Biden also understands that the long term challenge we face is not COVID-19 but climate change.