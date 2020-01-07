Utah Royals and US international Erika Tymrak has announced her retirement from soccer.

The 28-year-old won two National Women's Soccer League titles in 2014 and 2015 with FC Kansas City.

After leaving Kansas she had loan spells at Bayern Munich and Melbourne City before she moved to her most recent club Utah Royals in 2018, where she made 30 appearances.

In 2008 the midfielder started to work her way through the international age groups before she made her senior debut for the US in 2013.

Tymrak said: "It’s hard for me to put into words what soccer has done for me. 25 years ago I fell in love with the feeling of a ball at my feet and I never looked back.

"This sport gave me confidence, grit and drive. This sport has mentally and physically challenged me in ways I didn’t know were possible. This sport has taken me around the world and back, many times. This sport led me to the love of my life, who is now my husband.