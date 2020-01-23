US international soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger have landed their first beauty partnership with haircare brand Bumble and Bumble.

The World Cup winning duo, who married last month aim to celebrate their 'individuality and self-expression' through hair.

Harris, 34, and Krieger, 35, both currently play at Orlando Pride. Harris has earned 24 caps for her country, and Krieger has over 100 caps.

Harris told Vogue: "I think we, as athletes, have kind of been cut out of the [beauty] conversation... Ali and I wanted to bridge the gap and show that beauty can be seen in a different form.

Krieger added: "What Ashlyn always says is that, ‘You can never grow or change if you just stay in your lane'.

"Soccer, for us, doesn’t define who we are. It’s just a part of it—it’s something we’ve done our entire lives.

"But ultimately, it’s our job, and there’s a lot of crossover into the beauty zone. I mean, it’s crucial to what we do.

"Our games are always on TV in high definition! People are taking our photos, we’re going to events, and there are just other ways we express ourselves. Beauty is an important vehicle of self-expression for us.