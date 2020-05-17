US soccer star Megan Rapinoe urges white players to join Raheem Sterling's fight against racism in football

Megan Rapinoe is a big voice in the fight against discrimination in football (PA Images)
By Georgie Heath
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @GeorgieHeath27
16:00pm, Sun 17 May 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe has called on white footballers to join Raheem Sterling in tackling racism in football.

The US women's captain took part in a discussion with the Manchester City player on his YouTube channel on Sunday.

Rapinoe and Sterling spoke on his YouTube channel (YouTube)

"Hopefully other players, especially white players, will see that even just saying it, lending support, retweeting something you said or saying something of their own, they can just help so much," she said.

Sterling is a staunch advocate for the anti-racism drive in football (PA Images)

She continued by adding that even small actions can make a difference, saying: "I think people feel overwhelmed, like I don’t know what to do to help, I’ve got to start a huge charity, but you really don’t, you can just say something in support.

"We have millions of people that watch us, especially you guys in England that has the biggest, most popular league in the world. 

“You have this huge platform and the littlest thing can make such a difference,” she said.

Sign up to our newsletter