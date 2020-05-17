US soccer star Megan Rapinoe urges white players to join Raheem Sterling's fight against racism in football
Ballon d'Or winner Megan Rapinoe has called on white footballers to join Raheem Sterling in tackling racism in football.
The US women's captain took part in a discussion with the Manchester City player on his YouTube channel on Sunday.
"Hopefully other players, especially white players, will see that even just saying it, lending support, retweeting something you said or saying something of their own, they can just help so much," she said.
She continued by adding that even small actions can make a difference, saying: "I think people feel overwhelmed, like I don’t know what to do to help, I’ve got to start a huge charity, but you really don’t, you can just say something in support.
"We have millions of people that watch us, especially you guys in England that has the biggest, most popular league in the world.
“You have this huge platform and the littlest thing can make such a difference,” she said.