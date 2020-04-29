US soccer star Megan Rapinoe has called Russian leader Vladimir Putin a ‘drag queen’ in a four- hour Instagram live.

Rapinoe was joined by her partner and basketball player Sue Bird, where the pair spoke to and interviewed their friends and Women's National Basketball Association stars Diana Taurasi and Penny Taylor.

It was part of Rapinoe and Bird's Instagram live series called ‘A Touch More’. The soccer captain described herself as ‘obviously drunk’ and started talking about Putin.

"Well Putin ... Putin seems pretty gay. I mean… Putin's basically a drag queen, his whole thing on the horse, I'm like, was this a big drag show, Putin?

"All you need is like a fur cape down your back and like, you coulda fooled us."

She also said she would like to travel to Russia but added to not ‘tell them I’m gay'.