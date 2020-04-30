US soccer star Alex Morgan says quarantine has helped her prepare for motherhood
US soccer star Alex Morgan has said quarantine is helping her prepare for motherhood.
The 30 year-old announced her pregnancy in October and the baby is due this month.
She told Dujour: “The silver lining of being quarantined is that I have had time completely to myself to feel ready to bring a human into this world.
“Our lives are going to revolve around our daughter any day now so I’m just trying to maximize the time I have with my husband now.”
Morgan is on lockdown with her husband and LA Galaxy player Servando Carrasco. She added she has had a positive experience with body image throughout her pregnancy.
“I think that learning to accept my body in every stage of pregnancy surprised me. I felt like I would absolutely love every moment of [being pregnant] and as much as I’ve learned to love it, I think every woman’s pregnancy is different.
“For me, I showed a lot sooner than a lot of women and I felt self-conscious about that initially.
Related videos
“I think that letting go of what other women have done and what they look like, and embracing my own journey was a learning process for me.”