US golfer John Daly has apologised for saying drinking vodka could help prevent coronavirus.

In a video sent to President Donald Trump's golf clubs around the world, Daly recommended a bottle of vodka a day would help fight the disease.

He apologised on Golf.com's podcast: “I didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s feelings. Hell, I was just doing it for fun, just try to get some laughs in the tough times we’re going through.

“Shame we can’t have any humour in this country or this world anymore, you know, without somebody busting your you know what. We all need some fun right now. We all need a sense of humour right now.

“We pray for the people who have fallen and pray for this virus to get over. I didn’t mean any harm by it.”

In the offending video, the Open champion who has previously battled gambling and alcohol addictions, was holding a bottle of vodka.

He said: “Just drink one of these a day. You know, sippy, sippy on a McDonald’s Diet Coke ya know, wash it down pretty good.

