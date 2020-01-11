US footballer Megan Rapinoe has responded to the International Olympic Committee's ban on protests at this summer's Tokyo Games by saying 'we will not be silenced'.

This week, the IOC banned protesting while on the field of play, in the Olympic Village and during medal and other official ceremonies for the upcoming Games.

Rapinoe is no stranger to a protest, most notably when she took the knee during the national anthem of the USA at a National Women's Soccer League match in 2016. She also refused to sing the national anthem at the World Cup last year.

She clashed with US president Donald Trump before the World Cup after she refused to go to the White House if they won.

The star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the ban. Alongside a picture of the Olympic rings being held with raised fists she posted: "So much being done about the protests.

"So little being done about what we are protesting about. We will not be silenced."

(Instagram: Megan Rapinoe)

Rapinoe, alongside her US team mates, is currently suing their governing body US Soccer in an equal pay dispute.