US footballer Megan Rapinoe has said that the International Olympic Committee is 'scared of the wrong things' amid the protest ban controversy.

Rapinoe spoke out earlier this month after the bans were announced, defiantly stating: "We will not be silenced."

The IOC has put a ban on athletes protesting at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, including raising their fists during national anthems.

But now Rapinoe has hit out at the governing body once again.

She said: "It shows me that they're scared about the wrong things and that they're not actually focusing on, or even thinking about or committed to, protecting the individual's rights or protecting the rights of people who are under-represented or minorities or looking at all to hold, not only different Olympic committees, but just countries to the highest standard that they're then going to hold all of the athletes to."

Rapinoe has been named in the 20-strong squad for the US football team's Olympic qualifying tournament starting at the end of the month.