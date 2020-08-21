US comedian Randy Rainbow apologises for racist and transphobic tweets from a decade ago
US comedian Randy Rainbow has apologised for racist and transphobic language from ten years ago.
The 39 year-old’s comments have since resurfaced online after a Twitter campaign brought more than 60 offensive tweets to light from 2010 and 2011.
Rainbow rose to fame on YouTube and was nominated twice for an Emmy Best Short Form Variety Series in 2019 and 2020 for ‘The Randy Rainbow Show.’
“I am incredibly sorry. I would never intentionally do anything to hurt anyone,” he told The Advocate.
"I learned many years ago, over the last decade, that there are things that you must be sensitive about. There are issues that I was not aware of back then. In 2010, we weren’t anywhere near where we are now.
"I’m a gay Jew who was brought up in a very open, accepting family.
“There is not a racist or intolerant bone in my body. When I say that I have evolved with the times, I mean that my comedy has. I did not need to be taught not to be racist or transphobic because I never was.”
Over the years he has become known for his spoof celebrity interviews and political parody songs.