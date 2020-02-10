US boxing star and double Olympic champion Claressa Shields has insisted that she wants to keep fighting the best in 2020.

The 24-year-old recently became a three-weight world champion after she beat Croatia's Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision last month.

And Shields is adamant she wants to keep fighting the best in the world, regardless of who stands in her way.

She said: "I want to fight three or four times this year.

"I want to keep fighting the best. I don’t even know what to say about that, other than I just want to keep fighting the best fighters out there...who got the best following and use it to build women’s boxing.

“I want to keep using the Showtime platform while I have it and really uplift women’s boxing heading into 2021.