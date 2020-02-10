Undisputed middleweight queen Claressa Shields vows to 'keep fighting the best' in 2020 as she strives to promote women's boxing even more
US boxing star and double Olympic champion Claressa Shields has insisted that she wants to keep fighting the best in 2020.
The 24-year-old recently became a three-weight world champion after she beat Croatia's Ivana Habazin by unanimous decision last month.
And Shields is adamant she wants to keep fighting the best in the world, regardless of who stands in her way.
She said: "I want to fight three or four times this year.
"I want to keep fighting the best. I don’t even know what to say about that, other than I just want to keep fighting the best fighters out there...who got the best following and use it to build women’s boxing.
“I want to keep using the Showtime platform while I have it and really uplift women’s boxing heading into 2021.
"But 2020, I believe is going to be a really great year. We already started off with a win and another world championship, so I just want to stay busy, not get injured and just continue to grow as a fighter."