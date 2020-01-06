UFC fighter Andrea Lee shares a date with fans after revealing her stunning 2020 calendar
Flyweight UFC star Andrea Lee, nicknamed KGB, has come out fighting with the release of her 2020 calendar.
The 30-year-old posted a picture of herself in a green lace two-piece with the Britney-style caption "Oops, I Did it Again".
Lee's 117k followers were full of compliments for her look for the New Year, with one asking: "How do we get one without our wives killing us?"
Another commented: "Just when you thought April was turning out to be the best month with Tony Ferguson vs Khabib..This calendar just put the icing on the cake.."
American-born Lee returned to competition last year, winning two of her three bouts to soar up the flyweight rankings.
Currently eighth in the rankings, she next faces Lauren Murphy at UFC 247 in her home state of Texas on February 8 where victory would increase the pressure on current champion Valentina Shevchenko.