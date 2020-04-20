US President Donald Trump has been accused of playing 'misleading' footage of New York governor Andrew Cuomo at his White House briefing.

Trump played two clips of Cuomo praising him, just two days after the governor spent 15 minutes berating and criticising Trump to reporters.

Cuomo says in the clips played at the briefing: "What the federal government did, working with states ... was a phenomenal accomplishment.

“These were just extraordinary efforts and acts of mobilisation, and the federal government stepped up and was a great partner, and I’m the first to say it. We needed help and they were there."

However, Cuomo told reporters on Friday: “First of all, if he’s sitting home watching TV, maybe he should get up and go to work, right.

“Second, let’s keep emotion and politics out of this and personal ego if we can because this is about the people and our job and let’s try to focus on that.”

The governor acknowledged Trump's fast reactions to increase hospital capacity but he rejected the President's claims that the make-shift hospital in New York, Javits Center, had not been used yet. Cuomo said the numbers 'were the president’s projections'.

He continued: "The president doesn’t want to help on testing. I said 11 times, I said the one issue we need help with is testing. He said 11 times: ‘I don’t want to get involved in testing, it’s too complicated, it’s too hard'.

Related videos

"I know it’s too complicated and too hard. That’s why we need help. I can’t do an international supply chain.

“He wants to say: ‘Well I did enough.’ Yeah, none of us have done enough. We haven’t, because it’s not over ... We have a lot more to do and no one can do the posture of ‘Just say thank you for what I’ve done, and I’m now out, I’m not doing anything else. I’ve done my part.’”

Trump said after playing the clips of Cuomo: “I just think it’s so good for people because it’s bi-partisan. This is not about Democrats, Republicans. This is about a thing that hit our country, the likes of which has never happened to us before.”

He then went on to attack members of the press. After Trump held up an article from the Wall Street Journal which was positive about his response to the virus, a reporter from CNN asked, with nearly 40,000 Americans now dead 'is this really the time for self-congratulations?'

Trump rebuked: “You’re CNN, you’re fake news ... You don’t have the brains you were born with.”

The President then became visibly angry after CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang challenged him over why he held rallies in the US during February instead of warning Americans about the virus.

He replied: “Who are you with? ... nice and easy, nice and easy, just relax ... Keep your voice down, please. Keep your voice down.”

After the briefing Walter Shaub, director of the Office of Government Ethics, tweeted criticism of Trump's publicity stunt with the Cuomo clips.