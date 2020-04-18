Thousands of sun worshippers have flocked to beaches in Florida as the state began reducing lockdown restrictions.

Gov Ron DeSantis announced the opening of certain parts of the coast on Friday following the announcement from President Trump that the country would begin to slacken the restrictive measures currently in place across the country.

The state of Florida has more than 24,000 cases and 686 deaths and the re-opening has fuelled concerns that numbers could rise again.

DeSantis already faced heavy criticism in March for not closing the beaches early enough as the outbreak spread, but beach Mayors at Jacksonville Beach, Neptune Beach and Atlantic Beach assured visitors that their beaches were opening for exercise only and not as a place for large gatherings or sunbathing.

"Just to be clear, this is an opportunity for people to come out to the beach to exercise a couple of times a day. It’s not a sunbathing opportunity,” said Jacksonville Beach Mayor, Charlie Latham.