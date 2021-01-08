Meet the Texas real estate broker who took a private jet to Washington DC to ‘storm the Capitol’ and ‘break windows’
A Texas real estate broker flew on a private jet to Washington, DC to 'storm the Capitol' and vowing on social media to ‘break windows’.
Jenna Ryan posted a photo of herself next to the plane alongside the caption: "Hopping on a plane heading to DC #MarchToSaveAmerica #stopthesteal."
Then later on she took to Facebook to live stream the walk to Capitol Hill, adding: "All these working-class people taking the week off ... We flew here for freedom.
"They want to steal the election, they want to steal everything."
Ryan, who also works as a radio DJ, went on to post a photo of herself in front of a broken window at the Capitol and said: "Window at The capital. And if the news doesn't stop lying about us we're going to come after their studios next."
She followed that up with a Twitter post later which read: "We just stormed the capital. It was one of the best days of my life."